St. Clair High School has been selected as one of 387 units to receive the 2019-20 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
The award recognizes units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
The objectives of the program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character and self-discipline through character education; and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals.
Enrollment is open to high school students who are in grades nine through 12.
Air Force JROTC is offered in approximately 890 high schools throughout the United States and in selected schools in Europe, the Pacific and Puerto Rico. Enrollment includes more than 125,000 cadets who complete over 1.5 million hours of community service each year.
For more information on the St. Clair program, contact Senior Aerospace Senior Science Instructor Master Sgt. Greg Cohen (retired) at 636-629-3500, extension 4099.