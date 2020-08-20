During Monday night’s board of aldermen meeting, Alderman Jamie Frossard “excitedly” introduced Bill No. 2020-19, which is an ordinance authorizing city administration to execute purchasing and financing documents for playground equipment and flooring at Evergreen Park, for the total amount of $84,905.93.
With approval of the bill, the city is now officially in the process of purchasing new equipment for the park, which has gone without since 2016.
When installed, the equipment will be located directly behind the spray park.
Now, the city is currently seeking sponsors to help donate toward the new playground equipment, to help with the cost of the rubber flooring tiles.
“This is the type of flooring the surrounding communities have in their new parks,” said the sponsorship request letter, adding that the tiles are low maintenance, easy to clean and provide additional safety for children.
There are three tier levels of sponsorship for individuals and organizations to choose from: A gold tier for $5,000, a silver tier for $3,000 and a bronze tier for $1,000. Anyone who donates to one of the three tiers will have their name on a sponsorship board, which will be displayed in the park.
According to Alderman Amanda Sikes, though an individual must donate to one of the tiers to have their name displayed on the board, the city is accepting donations of any size.
During the meeting, City Administrator Travis Dierker said the city has already received donations from parties within the community, including Mr. Rooter, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Home Systems, Alderman Art Viehland and his wife Janet, and donations from when late Alderman Barb McGlenn passed away.
“I want to thank all of those individuals for their donations, and we’re still accepting any donations for that playground equipment as well,” he said.
The equipment the city is in the process of purchasing is $35,000 with installation and warranty, and will be covered through the parks department budget.
To cover the cost of the rubber tiles, the city needs an additional $14,500.
“I’m really excited to see this project that has been years in fruition come together and give families a chance to sponsor,” said Sikes.