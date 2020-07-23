Sinks Pharmacy, located at 1435 N. Main St., has launched “myBaby,” a new program to support expectant mothers and young families in the St. Clair area through parenting education, breastfeeding support and products to assist pregnant and breast-feeding mothers, including breast pumps and other supplies.
“As our community continues to grow, we have ourselves experienced the lack of availability in products as well resources to support and coach families through their parenting and breastfeeding journey,” said Jannel Flora, director of operations at Sinks Pharmacy.
Plans call for the pharmacy to host monthly educational classes and breastfeeding support groups.
For more information, call 636-629-8085 or visit sinkspharmacy.com or the pharmacy’s Facebook page.