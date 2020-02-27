Samantha Sheldon of Sullivan has been selected as a trainer for the 2020 Thoroughbred Makeover, a retraining competition for recently retired ex-racehorses.
For the competition, selected trainers are to acquire a recently retired ex-racehorse, and within 10 months, train them for one or two categories of the competition.
The Thoroughbred Makeover was created by the charity organization, The Retired Racehorse Project.
The competition was created with the intention to inspire trainers to become involved in transitioning ex-racehorses to second careers, and to showcase the trainability and talent of off-track thoroughbreds.
Sheldon, one of 616 entries chosen to compete, recently acquired an Oklahoma bred, off-track thoroughbred, named Don’t Lecture Me. The horse’s bloodlines can be traced back to Storm Cat and Secretariat.
Sheldon will retrain the horse in barrel racing. Don’t Lecture Me has had three starts as a racehorse and career earnings consisting of $852.
The 2020 Thoroughbred Makeover will take place Oct. 7-10 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.