With the announcement that Gov. Mike Parson would be lifting state-wide restrictions Tuesday, June 16, the St. Clair School Board had a special meeting Monday, June 15, to discuss removing restrictions for graduation that had been put in place to protect against the possible spread of COVID-19.
The change comes soon after the St. Clair School Board meeting Thursday, June 11, during which Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse asked the board for a motion to approve the use of a theater screen, change of time, and alternate rain date in regards to graduation.
With approval of the motion, the St. Clair School District has finalized details regarding end of the year events including scholarship night, graduation and prom.
“Since that (meeting) it seems that Missouri is opening up to a far greater extent very quickly, and we’ve also been receiving some feedback from the community about graduation and prom especially, and the desire to have things back to a normal type of status,” Kruse said.
Kruse added that he had written a resolution for the board to consider that would open up graduation activities to the greatest extent possible.
The board approved the resolution unanimously.
Scholarship Night
Scholarship night will be Monday, June 22 in the Edgar Murray Building gymnasium at 7 p.m. No tickets are required, and there is no maximum attendance
The original plans had called for limiting total attendance to 100 people.
Graduation
The St. Clair High School graduation ceremony will take place Thursday, June 25, at 8:30 p.m. at the high school football field.
Tickets will not be required, but the board is reminding all participants that social distancing is advisable.
According to the resolution, anyone who has concerns should limit or minimize their participation and take other precautions, such as wearing a mask and keeping an appropriate distance from other people.
For those not able to attend the event in person, the ceremony will be live-streamed for internet viewing.
In addition, a drive-in type screen with sound will be locate in the upper parking lot outside of the agriculture building.
“Senior citizens or those who are more susceptible to illness are more than welcome to come and park in that parking lot and watch graduation on the screen,” Kruse explained.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held the following night, Friday, June 26. Any announcements of postponement will be made as early as possible.
High School Prom
The high school prom will be held Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at 7T Farms in Sullivan.
According to Kruse, while the a dance was not originally planned to be a part of the event, due to the restrictions being lifted, the festivities will continue as normal and students will be allowed to dance.
Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available and music will be provided.
A photographer will also be available for photos.
Prom will end at 11 p.m.