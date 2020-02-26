An ordinance amending a section of the city code regarding self-storage unit facilities in commercial and industrial zoning districts was discussed at last Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting.
The bill stems from concern that self-storage facilities are beginning to take up prime land for commercial development.
“A couple of the planning and zoning commission members mentioned concern about the amount of self-storage units going up in commercial districts,” said City Administrator Travis Dierker.
The facilities will still be allowed to be built in industrial districts.
A public hearing was held before the meeting, giving the public a chance to address the bill. No public comments were made.
Aldermen voted 4-0 in favor of the bill.
The ordinance will not affect existing self-storage facilities.