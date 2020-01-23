The St. Clair R-XIII School Board and officials Thursday night discussed how to resolve negative student lunch accounts.
A combined total of overdrawn lunch accounts for this school year is approximately $17,000, according to Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch, which a $1,000 increase from last school year.
The district changed food service providers this school year from Chartwells to OPAA. The district had been with Chartwells since 2001.
Aitch complimented OPAA for doing “an amazing job.” She noted that with this new food service provider, the district had to take on a new role of keeping track of student lunch accounts.
“We’ve not been providing alternative meals this year, which we’ve always done in the past,” she said. “OPAA doesn’t really like to do that.”
In the past, if a student’s lunch account was overdrawn, Chartwells would provide an alternative meal rather than a regular meal, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse. Alternative meals are paid for by the district and can not be reimbursed by the state.
“We still have not changed our policy on lunch balances and using alternative meals, although we have not done that this year,” Aitch said. “We do have some students that have some really significant balances and we’re trying to help those families.”
She noted that principals make phone calls to parents trying to notify them about their child’s lunch account balance, and families have been encouraged to fill out free and reduced applications.
“I feel like we’re truly being diligent in trying to help families as much as possible,” Aitch said.
She asked for direction from the board about what to do with parents who are capable of paying off their child’s lunch account. If a student has a negative balance of $50 or more, Aitch said parents are notified by phone and by mail.
Communication between the district and families that are not capable of paying has improved, according to Aitch. She added those families do not qualify for free and reduced lunch and with the community’s help, those lunch accounts have paid off.
“There’s other families, as you all know, that everything shows that they should be able to pay their lunch accounts and they’re not,” Aitch said.
She also has been researching policies adopted by other school districts and is looking at requirements to see if the district could qualify for every student to eat free.
Board member Craig Licklider suggested possibly stopping the alternative lunches since the negative lunch balances have only increased $1,000.
Kruse mentioned that he believes there are families that do qualify for free and reduced lunch, but have not filled out the application.
“It’s a good thing for their kids. It’s a good thing for school district. We actually benefit with state funding based on free and reduced lunches that are being served,” Kruse said.
“When those forms come in, there is one person in the district that handles those. Your information is secure. I understand there may be some hesitancy, but I encourage people to fill the forms out and send them out.”
Aitch said she will draft a policy and bring it for the board to look over at the February meeting.