Construction on Roots Church’s new facility is well underway, and Pastor Jason Gaszak says a grand opening is fast approaching.
“Opening weekend will be Easter weekend, and we’ll do four services that weekend,” said Gaszak.
Easter weekend services will be held Saturday, April 11, at 5 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 12, at 9 and 11 a.m.
The church’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Monday, April 6, at 4:30 p.m.
Background
Roots Church served the St. Clair community for 33 years under the name Victory Church. The church was rebranded to Roots Church when Gaszak took over as lead pastor in 2015.
“I felt like with a church that’s been in a community for so long, it’s good to have a new look and a new name along with kind of the vision I have,” he said.
The name “Roots” refers to the families who have attended the church for generations, including Gaszak and his family.
“That’s where we have our foundation of our faith is at the church we grew up in, so we were rooted in a relationship with Christ, and then our other part of the vision is to be rooted in a relationship with others,” said Gaszak.
New Facility
Roots’ new facility is located at the former site of Steelweld Equipment Co. The site boasts 55,000 square feet, and rests on 27 acres of land.
The design of the new building includes a temporary auditorium that will seat between 400 and 500 people, a large jump from the 175 seats available at the current facility.
“Coming up to that (number) will more than double where we are, which will help us grow more,” said Gaszak.
Currently, Gaszak says weekly attendance ranges from 850 to 950 people.
Eventually, once finances are raised to move into Phase 2 and 3 of expanding, the church will construct a large auditorium that will sit approximately 800 people with stadium seating. When that project takes place, the temporary auditorium will be turned into a youth room and will sit close to 300 people.
Along with the youth room, the new facility will have a 10,000-square-foot children’s area with rooms designated for different age levels.
“We want our community to know we have a very dynamic kids ministry,” said Gaszak. “We want them to know that their kids are very important to us, so we created a space for those kids that when they come, they see this and they want to be in here.”
Each children’s room will have its own bathroom, as well as a camera connected to a TV outside the children’s area, for parents to be able to check on their child at any point.
The building also will have many community seating areas with gas fireplaces. According to Gaszak, these areas are important to Roots’ goal.
“We want to create a space for people to have a relationship with God, but also have a relationship with others,” he stated. “We created these spaces so that way people can hang out. We want them to have conversations and connect and be friends, because that’s where the magic happens. That’s what this is about.”
Cafe to Open
While the church will be open for services Sunday and Monday, the facility will also feature a cafe that will be open to the public six days a week, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Our whole (goal) is to get people in the building so they can hang out and it’s consistent. That’s one of the struggles in the area — nothing is consistent,” said Gaszak.
The cafe will feature specialty drinks, food such as pastries and sandwiches outsourced from a local company, free internet and comfortable seating.
“The idea of this is to get people to come here and work, study, do homework and have business meetings,” said Gaszak.
The cafe is scheduled to open late fall of 2020.
“Probably like the end of October or early November is kind of what we’re shooting for,” he said.
Gaszak said the long-term vision of the cafe is to give profits that are made back to the community.
“So if the cafe makes $60,000, we’re going to find different organizations throughout all of Franklin County and going to donate that $60,000 back to the community,” he explained.
“That way, if people come in here, then they know the money is going to something good.”
Gaszak expects 2,000 people to attend the Easter weekend opening, and is hopeful to grow the church even more.
“Our mission statement is to take as many people to heaven before we die,” said Gaszak.