The St. Clair Board of Aldermen met Monday night and had a lengthy meeting that saw the passing of ordinances, the reporting of voter results and the swearing in of an incumbent, a former alderman and a newcomer for elected city positions.
Election Results
Mayor Ron Blum announced official election results from the June 2 municipal election.
For city collector, the total votes collected from the reporting two precincts was 239.
Donna Robart, who ran unopposed, collected 237 votes, while the other two votes were write-in’s.
For the open Ward 1 Alderman seat, 150 votes were cast.
Cheryl “Cherie” Count received 111 votes, and incumbent Janet Viehland collected 37. There were two write-in’s.
Incumbent Amanda Sikes ran for Ward 2 alderman, and received 98 votes.
Mayor Blum presented Janet Viehland with a certificate of appreciation for her time on the board.
“I just want to thank everyone for their help and support during my term, and giving me the opportunity to serve the people of St. Clair,” Viehland said as she stepped down.
Blum recessed the meeting, and City Clerk Kim French swore in the winners of the election.
New Business
The board approved Sikes for board president and Ward 1 Alderman Art Viehland to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Updates about the MIRMA Annual Conference and MML Elected Officials Training were presented.
The board also approved the 2019 annual audit presented by Tammy Alsop with Hochschild Bloom and Co.
Ordinances
All ordinances were passed with a 4-0 vote.
Ordinance 2000 -— An ordinance repealing and replacing Section 24-137 of the Code of Ordinances, updating the local limits of the waste water pretreatment regulations.
City administrator Travis Dierker said updates to the city’s waste water facility’s pre-treatment program had to be in place.
“The pre-treatment program has been in place and recently we had to do some evaluations of the program and make some updates to get in compliance with updated standards,” Dierker said.
The ordinance will repeal the current local limits and update them to the current proofs and numbers for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Facilities will be updated July 1.
Ordinance 2001 — An ordinance repealing and replacing Section 24-44(b) and Section 24 105.5 of the Code of Ordinances, updating the maintenance responsibility and maintenance costs related to sewer grinder pumps.
Both of these items are related to sewer grinder pumps still maintained by the city.
Dierker said in 2016, the city passed an ordinance requiring new homeowners to be responsible for the maintenance for the grinder pumps.
Currently, the city is down to 21 grinder pumps within its care.
“We’ve spent a considerable amount of money and time into making repairs and updating the existing pumps,” Dierker said.
Dierker said it was necessary to clarify that it is strictly the city’s responsibility to maintain just the grinder pump and pump pit.
Dierker added that the price of the maintaining the pumps at the 21 properties has not increased since about 2000. The properties pay $4.75 per month to the city to help with maintenance of the pumps, on top of their regular water and sewer bill.
“We went back and looked at the water and sewer rates and what they increased at that time, as well as the annual cost that it is costing the city,” Dierker said.
He added that after calculating numbers, he recommended raising the $4.75 to $18 per month.
Ordinance 2002 -— An ordinance authorizing and directing the mayor to enter into a roadway improvement project agreement with N.B West Contracting in the amount of $467,286.36 for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Roadway Project of Kitchell Avenue, Ridge Avenue, Orchard Drive and Hibbard Street.
According to Dierker, the CBDG project should be completed this year.
“We received six different bids, all of which ranged from $467,000 to $631,000. We originally anticipated the estimated costs to be $580,000 for the construction,” Dierker said.
The CBDG grant will be for up to $500,000.
“We felt it was necessary to include a stipulation in this contract that if we did by chance need to make some changes, that we allow for a 10 percent buffer in the contract bid price,” Dierker said.
If the city, the contractor and CBDG agreed, it could go up to $514,000 on the contract, he said. The current contract is for $467,000, but it does allow for the buffer.
Dierker expects the project to start in July.
Unfinished Business
The Franklin County Municipal League (MML) will meet July 15 at 6 p.m. at Cedar Creek Conference Center in New Haven, and the MML Annual Conference will be held Sept. 13-16 at Crown Center in Kansas City.
The city will host its fireworks event Saturday, June 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. Snack vendors and kids activities will begin at 7 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dusk.