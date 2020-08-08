At Wednesday night’s St. Clair R-XIII school board meeting, Superintended Dr. Kyle Kruse gave the board an update on the Prop STC Safe and Secure project — a $12.8 million bond issue approved during the June municipal election.
Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to construct a multipurpose building, make safety/traffic improvements, renovate spaces and make roof/HVAC repairs, and Kruse said roof repairs will be addressed first.
After hearing presentations from separate roofing companies at July’s board meeting, Kruse said the district has decided to place a purchase order with WTI/Tremco for just under $890,000 for roof repairs and replacements.
Work is scheduled to begin by Sept. 7, with most of it taking place while school is in session. Kruse said Tremco officials assured the district that they will work with its schedule and keep any disruptions to a minimum.
Tremco officials also told the district there should only be one or two people inside the building at some point, to add more drains, he said.
In addition to the roof project, architects are drawing up plans to secure vestibules at each building, as well as the driveway and parking lot at the elementary school, a project intended to relieve traffic congestion on Shady Street.
The district plans to release those projects next fall as a bid package, and then move onto bigger pieces of the bond issue project.
Architects are also completing work on the bus garage drawings, Kruse said. The district was able to lease-purchase additional ground for the project, which should make for better traffic flow, parking, and service areas.