Construction on the new Farmers and Merchants bank facility is still on schedule and according to President/CEO Matthew Laumann, should open this fall.
“We are thankfully still working, and still looking at an October date,” Laumann told The Missourian.
While many facilities and operations have had to alter procedures or shutdown completely due to COVID-19, Laumann said construction is going smoothly, and there are no plans to shut down as of yet.
“We’ve been fortunate and no issues in that regard so far,” Laumann said. “I imagine the lead down there has done a pretty good job on keeping everyone spaced out.”
In an effort to take precautions and avoid risk, Laumann said bank management is currently not touring the construction site, and instead is relying on photos to gauge progress.
Despite a delay in February due to harsh winter weather and wet conditions, construction is still on pace, and moving fairly quickly.
“It’s amazing how fast (the construction crew) moves,” Laumann said.
In March, work began on the exterior walls and masonry work, as well as the installation of grading for the parking lot and curbs.
According to Laumann, the roof for the building has been ordered, and he expects the building will begin to look like the final product soon.
“In two to four weeks it’s really going to start taking shape,” he said.
The building’s heating and cooling systems are almost complete, and construction will soon be completed on the columns for the drive-thru.
New Facility
The new two story facility, located at 959 N. Commercial Ave., will be approximately 16,000 square feet and have three drive-thru bays.
In addition, Laumann says the new facility will allow for staff to keep up with technological advances in the industry and be better equipped for the future.
Currently, Farmers and Merchants Bank occupies three buildings in St. Clair — the main location at 530 S. Main St., an office for personnel across the street and a transactional branch located at 905 Plaza Drive. All three offices will remain open until the new building is finished.
When the project is finished, Farmers and Merchants will then consolidate the three current buildings into the large facility. The plan has been in the works for the past three years.
With the consolidation, the bank is expected to save costs, improve efficiency and allow for further expansion and growth of the bank.