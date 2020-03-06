At the February St. Clair School Board meeting, a patron was critical of a major lighting upgrade project started in 2015 and financed through $1.9 million in lease certificates.
Leroy Nunn spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting. The school board accepts comments, but does not typically respond.
Nunn claimed the school district borrowed approximately $1.9 million from taxpayers to replace light fixtures, switch to LED lighting, and install energy saving equipment. He claims the school board voted to approve and borrow the money without taxpayer approval.
“Had the savings materialized just as the consultant projected, the district would have still spent about $500,000 more than it saved because they borrowed money to purchase this equipment,” said Nunn.
The school board provided a document from Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse, which detailed information about the 2015 lighting upgrade.
According to Kruse, the lighting upgrade was financed through the issuance of $1,910,000 of lease certificates. As of Feb. 21, 2020, the remaining principal balance was $1,545,000.
For the remaining years of the issue, the total fiscal cost per year ranges between $164,825 and $170,207.50. The final payment is due April 15, 2030.
Kruse stated the financing was done in accordance with state statutes governing the issue of lease certificate financing.
“Schools across Missouri routinely use this method to finance capital projects,” he pointed out.
Kruse also said statutes do not require, and do not provide a method for, taking a vote of taxpayers on this type of financing.
Based on a comparison of energy use of the removed fixtures vs. energy use of the new fixtures, Kruse said the district has achieved a savings of $86,813 per year.
The 2015 project also added control systems to certain HVAC units. Metrics from McKinstry confirm a decrease in runtime hours of HVAC units at St. Clair Elementary and Edgar Murray Elementary due to the new controls.
Projections also suggest the controls should provide a yearly savings of $28,531.
According to Kruse, the project provided a total of 580 new interior fixtures, 290 new exterior fixtures, 375 occupancy censors, and a five-year lamp and ballast warranty.
The project also included all labor and supplies to complete the installations.
The new fixtures replaced older fixtures, many of which were a end-of-life status.
The document stated the project included replacement of a damaged ERV heat recovery wheel, and new duct work and ceilings in 20-plus classrooms and hallways. The district also received replacement lamps and ballasts that have been provided at no additional charge.
A presentation with before and after photos showing distinct improvements and brightness and quality of light were shown at the November 2015 school board meeting, and was included in the meeting agenda.