Last Monday’s board of aldermen meeting saw the passage of three ordinances. Each ordinance was passed with a 4-0 vote. The ordinances passed are as follows:
• Ordinance 1994 — An ordinance revoking certain sections of chapter 10 and a half with a code of ordinance of the city of St. Clair and replacing them with new sections regarding new flood plain maps for the city of St. Clair.
• Ordinance 1995 — An ordinance approving a contract with NB West Contracting for a street paving contract, for chip and seal on 10 streets and asphalt resurface on three streets for a total of $137,585.47.
• Ordinance 1996 — An ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a contract for lawn care services with US Lawns for 2020-21 in the amount of $1,688 per cut for all properties.
A public hearing was held concerning amending certain provisions of the city code regarding flood plain management. No public comments were made.