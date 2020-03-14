The opening day of the St. Clair Farmers’ Market will be Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Opening day will feature free hot dogs, drinks and live music by Mel Hughes.
The Farmers’ Market will run every Saturday beginning May 2, and will end Saturday, Oct. 31.
The next Farmers’ Market meeting will take place Tuesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting and share ideas for improving the market.
For more information, contact St. Clair Farmers’ Market President Roger Bardot at 636-358-2787.