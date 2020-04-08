A store with an interesting business model has opened up in St. Clair, allowing customers to browse and bid on goods from the comfort of their own home.
Scott and Bonnie Hargraves, owners of Be a Bidder Online Auction House, opened its new storefront Feb. 13. The auction house is located at 415 South Main St.
While the business has been opened for a little over a month, the Hargraves are no strangers to auctions.
Prior to opening Be a Bidder Online, the Hargraves owned a live auction house in Union, and operated the online auction on the side.
“We noticed this was doing better, so we closed the auction house in Union and went strictly online,” said Scott.
According to the Hargraves, the unique business model has been an asset.
“We do things a little differently, and the customers seem to like it,” Scott said.
Currently, with the spread of COVID-19, many of the Hargraves’ main product sources are not in operation, and as a result, they are closed for the time being.
“If we can get stuff in here to sell and auction off and they don’t put us on complete lockdown, we’ll continue having the online auctions, but we have to get the merchandise to sell,” said Scott.
Products
In regards to products that they offer, the Hargraves strive to keep a variety of goods that they think would interest a number of people.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to what we have, because we’re always getting something new,” said Scott.
The Hargraves cultivate their supply of products from online auctions, warehouses and dealer auctions.
“We have a half dozen places that we go, that way it keeps us with variety,” Scott mentioned.
“Last time we went on a buying trip, we went through four different states,” Bonnie noted. “We never know what we’re going to get when we leave.”
Bidding
While the store has a physical location where customers can come and look at the items in person, the bidding wars take place solely on Facebook.
“We’ve had the online auction going for about two years,” said Hargraves.
Currently, there is the main Be a Bidder Online Auction House page, with two subsequent groups: “Be a Bidder Online Auction (BLUE) Group” and “Be a Bidder Online RED Auction Group.”
The group auctions run on alternating weeks, beginning at 8:01 p.m. on Thursdays, after the other auction concludes at 8 p.m.
Customers who wish to bid on the items must join the groups online and bid through the comments.
The Hargraves also offer a computer kiosk available for in-house bidding for customers who are not able to access the auction online.
“I have a generic account set up called Bidding Daily. They can come in here and go through the auction and bid. They just comment with their name and the dollar amount they want to bid,” said Scott.
According to Scott, if anyone is having trouble with the bidding, he has created multiple tutorials that are featured on the Facebook page and groups.
“I have screen shots and step-by-step how-tos-, such as how to bid and how to find the rules. I’ve got how-tos on there as much as possible to help anybody out who might not be Facebook savvy.”
Another way to partake in the bidding process is by filling out an absentee bid form.
According to the Hargraves, if someone does not have online access, all they have to do is call and they will fill out the form.
“We write down their name, what items they want, their lowest bid and their highest bid. We then bid how they would bid, starting at their lowest, and taking it up to their highest,” Bonnie explained.
Other Goods
As a retail outlet, the store offers a wide variety of items, as well as a small inventory of cleaning supplies such as dish soap, laundry soap and other various cleaning supplies in one-gallon and five-gallon containers.
“The bulk of our inventory will be in a constant transition. So what you see one day may not be available for purchase the next,” said Scott.
The Hargraves plan to make this inventory online as well, for the convenience of their customers.
“When time is limited and shopping is out of the question you will be able to visit, the online store, make your purchase there and just stop in and pick it up,” Scott said.
To contact Be a Bidder Online Auction House, call 636-584-9115.