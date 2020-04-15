I spent my Easter Sunday searching for the Easter Bunny.
Why you may ask? Well, I heard a rumor that the bunny was going to be driving around town on a motorcycle, and the photo opportunity sounded too good to pass up.
As I was driving around town searching for the elusive bunny, a feeling of gratitude overcame me.
As I’m sure you are aware, the majority of topics I have been reporting on these past few weeks have been related to COVID-19. Obviously, this makes sense, considering how serious the virus is and the impact it is having on society and daily life.
However, though I have been mainly reporting on the closures, precautions and changes happening during this time, I am finding so much positivity taking place as well.
One of the first instances I witnessed the community coming together was when I drove through Main Street a few weeks ago and noticed how many businesses had set out bears for children to find during “bear hunts.”
Bear hunts have become popular within the last month, the concept being individuals display teddy bears in windows or outside buildings, and if a family wishes to get out of the house and go for a drive, they can be on the lookout for the bears hanging out around town.
While simple, the activity allows for families to enjoy some time out of the house while still being able to practice social distancing.
Another time I witnessed the community coming together was a few weekends ago, when the elementary school teachers held a parade. That Sunday, I arrived to Main Street early in an effort to scout out a good spot for photos. I knew this was not going to be a normal parade, and that for the most part people would be remaining in their cars. Therefore, I thought photos may be a bit difficult.
However, I was happily proved wrong. As time passed, more and more cars showed up and children began poking their heads out of sunroofs, and some hung up signs on their vehicles, expressing their appreciation for the teachers they are separated from.
When the parade started, the love that many of the teachers and students hold for one another was clearly evident.
As approximately 30 cars drove down the street, many of them decorated with signs, balloons or window paint, the teachers simply waved and honked at their students, and the students waved back.
That’s it. No band, music, or elaborate floats decorated this parade. It simply consisted of cars driving down the street, and displayed the connection that exists between teachers and their students. It was easily one of the best parades I’ve ever attended.
That leads us back into this past Sunday. As I was driving around searching for the Easter bunny and trying to track him down using social media, I read a few comments from people who had been lucky enough to encounter him. They were all very appreciative and excited to have found him.
On a day where many were not able to attend their normal family gatherings, I’m sure seeing the bunny was a great joy to those lucky enough to find him.
Thank you to everyone out there taking the time to spread positivity and joy during this time of uncertainty. Based on all of the smiles I have seen from children, whether it be from finding a bear, waving at a teacher, or spotting the Easter bunny, your kindness is not going unnoticed.