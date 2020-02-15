Sarah O’Daniel has joined The Missourian as the news reporter for St. Clair.
O’Daniel, a St. Clair High School graduate, said she’s excited to join The Missourian team and represent her hometown.
“I have a deep love for St. Clair and I am grateful for this opportunity to connect with the community even more,” she said.
O’Daniel is a 2016 graduate of Lindenwood University, where she doubled majored in advertising and public relations and mass communications.
During her time at Lindenwood, she wrote for the student newspaper, The Legacy.
“While I mostly wrote opinion pieces, my favorite classes were by far my journalism classes. It is a passion of mine,” O’Daniel said.
After graduation, she accepted a job as the St. Clair Scenic Regional Library’s adult programmer.
During her two years at the library, O’Daniel organized many free events for the community, including book signings, craft demonstrations, speakers and many more.
“While working at the library, my love for the St. Clair community deepened as I was able to meet so many people and feel involved,” she said.
O’Daniel added that she is looking forward to working with the community even more while reporting the town’s news.
O’Daniel can be reached at odaniels@emissourian.com or the Union office at 636-583-7701.