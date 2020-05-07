There are no new developments at the former site of the St. Clair Regional Airport since the city placed a sign at the site and began advertising its availability for development in late December of 2019.
The sign, which faces Interstate 44, is 10 feet by 15 feet, and was placed in hopes that someone will begin development on the property soon. The land is zoned for commercial property.
“The ideal development would be a mixture of retail and industrial,” said St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker. “Retail tax revenue and jobs are both the top priorities.
“With everything at a standstill currently because of the virus, I would say we’re optimistic and hopeful to gain some interest here soon,” Dierker told The Missourian.
Closure
City officials began the process of closing the airport in 2006 by pushing for legislation that would allow for permanent closure of the facility.
The closure of the airport had been a priority of Mayor Ron Blum’s administrations since he first took office in 2007.
The airport officially closed in November 2017.
SB 2759 was introduced to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation by former Sen. Claire McCaskill July 31, 2014, during the 113th session of Congress. SB 2759 states that it “directs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to release the city of St. Clair from all restrictions, conditions, and limitation on the use, encumbrance, conveyance, and closure of the St. Clair Regional Airport.”
Additional language in the bill provided details regarding the closure process and the transfer of assets, revenues and equipment as well as the monetary value of the property and the worth of the unamortized federal grants turned over to MoDOT and the FAA.
The bill passed out of the committee without comment and was forwarded to the full Senate September of 2014. Sen. Roy Blunt co-sponsored the bill. The Senate approved the legislation early December of 2014, and the House of Representatives approved it Dec. 9 of that year.
In both chambers, the measure passed on a voice vote. U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer worked the bill through the House.
Information available about the bill states it was passed by both chambers in identical form.
The legislation is a stand-alone bill. Former President Barack Obama signed the bill Dec. 12, 2014.
The former site of the airport is included in a tax increment financing (TIF) district that was approved by the board of aldermen in 2009.
A TIF is a public financing method for municipalities using future gains in taxes to finance current improvements which theoretically will create the conditions for those future gains. It allows for redevelopment and community improvement projects.
Assessment
As part of the closing process, the land had to meet the requirements under the National Environment Policy Act of 1969.
The assessment would check the ground for wetlands, artifacts, endangered species, hazardous waste and other issues that could impact the ground. In 2015, the city hired a company to perform the environmental assessment.
In May 2017, an environmental assessment necessary to close the airport was completed. A “finding of no significant impact” notice for the airport’s environmental assessment can be found at the St. Clair branch of Scenic Regional Library and through the Federal Aviation Administration.
During an October 2017 meeting, the board approved a release agreement ordinance with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration for the permanent closure of the airport.
The ordinance states that the city met all of the requirements in the closing process and all parties were in agreement of the closure.
The board also approved an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the transfers and disposition of airport equipment and facilities.