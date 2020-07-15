Farmers and Merchants Bank, which has been operating in St. Clair since 1913, will soon be servicing customers from a different location.
Construction on the new facility, located at 959 N. Commercial Ave., is nearing completion, according to President/CEO Matthew Laumann. When completed, the bank will consolidate its current operations at three different locations to the new site.
“We are tracking to be on pace for completion sometime in October,” Laumann told The Missourian.
The roof of the building is expected to be completed within weeks, weather permitting, and the interior drywall is 90 percent completed and painting has begun, he said.
Windows were just installed, and once the elevator installation is finalized, the front doors and windows will be installed, he said, adding the site grading is nearly finished, and curbing and cuts are being done daily. Once the interior painting is complete, construction on the teller line, lobby and interior offices will be next in line.
New Facility
The new two-story facility will be approximately 16,000 square feet and will feature three drive-thru bays and many technological upgrades.
Currently, Farmers and Merchants Bank occupies three buildings in St. Clair — the main location at 530 S. Main St., an office for personnel across the street and a transactional branch located at 905 Plaza Drive. All three offices will remain open until the new building is finished. The consolidation, which is expected to save costs, improve efficiencies and allow for future expansion, has been in the works for the past three years.