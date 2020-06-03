The St. Clair School District has relied on volunteers to help prepare and distribute meals when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in late-March.
However, as the number of volunteers declined over the last few weeks, Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch said the National Guard stepped in and offered its services to the district.
“We are very thankful and it will be a blessing, to say the least,” Aitch said.
According to Staff Sgt. Andrew Schimek, the unit began helping with meal preparation and distribution Wednesday, May 27.
The unit, which travels from Columbia on Wednesdays and Fridays to assist, was originally based in Lexington and Trenton when it was requested for state of emergency duty, and then moved onto Columbia to help out food banks.
“Someone then contacted us and said that St. Clair could use some help,” Schimek said.
“We’re glad to be able to be out supporting local communities in any way we can,” Capt. Benjamin Kramer added.
According to Aitch, during the month of May, the district served just under 40,000 meals to area children.
Mobile meal services will continue until July 1, after which the district will begin to serve free meals to all students who attend in-person summer school from July 6-31.
“Those who would still like community meals can pick them up at the high school during the entire month of July; however, we won’t be delivering,” said Aitch.
Service Switch
During May’s school board meeting, Aitch discussed with the board some changes that have been made to the food service program.
When the district closed in March, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) food service office submitted two waivers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allowed students to receive meals free of charge during the closure. This is similar to what is done during the month of July each year.
However, the district recently filed an application and has been accepted for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“We’re moving away from DESE’s model to the health department’s reimbursement plan,” Aitch told the board.
The district transferred from the Seamless Summer Food Program to SFSP on May 26. Parents and students experienced no change in meal selection or serving dates.
The switch was made due to the cost saved using SFSP in comparison to the Seamless Summer program.
Schedule
Students are able to pick up the meals free of charge Wednesdays and Fridays at the following locations and times:
• St. Clair High School, 10 a.m. to noon;
• First Baptist Church (Springfield), 11 to 11:15 a.m.;
• Oak Ridge Estates, 11 to 11:15 a.m.;
• American Legion, 215 W. Gravois, 11:45 a.m. to noon;
• St. Clair Firehouse, 11 to 11:30 a.m.;
• St. Clair Ambulance, Highway 47 and Highway 30, 11:45 a.m. to noon;
• St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.;
• Village Green (Caddy Court), 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.;
• Crescent Village, 11 to 11:15 a.m.;
• Franklin County Co-op, 1773 W. Springfield Road, 11:30 a.m. to noon;
• Orchard Park, 11 to 11:15 a.m.;
• Paradise Mobile Home Park, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.;
• Lake St. Clair, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.; and
• St. Clair Spray Park, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
All meals are free and there is no enrollment or registration needed.
For more information, contact Aitch at 636-629-3500, extension 1000.