The Rural Parish Clinic, a free mobile clinic operating out of a 40-foot van, will begin serving the St. Clair area beginning Thursday, March 5.
The clinic will offer free health care to uninsured adults ages 19 through 64, whose household income falls at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
It will be located behind the former St. Clare Catholic School at the St. Clare Catholic Church. The clinic will be open every Thursday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., beginning March 5.
“The clinic is an initiative of St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson that is set up to provide medical services to all needy uninsured, based at St. Clare Parish,” according to Pat Bira, executive director of the Rural Parish Clinic.
The clinic will be comprised of three physicians and four nurses, all of whom are volunteers.
It will offer a variety of primary care services, including acute care for minor injuries, illnesses and infections, preventive care, psychiatric, gynecological and social services, as well as chronic disease treatment.
“Our goal is to provide primary health care and social services to the rural communities of the Archdiocese of St. Louis,” said Dr. Sister Marie Paul Lockerd, the clinic’s medical director.
The working poor is one of the target populations.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment call 1-888-870-9610, or email rpc@archstl.org.
National studies have shown the benefit of mobile health clinics. Data from Mobile Health Map found each visit to a mobile clinic saves an average of $200 due to avoided emergency room visits, and $1,500 due to long-term impact of preventive services.