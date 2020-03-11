The Rural Parish Clinic, a free mobile clinic operating out of a 40-foot van, had a successful first visit to St. Clair Thursday, March 5, according to Pat Bira, the clinic’s executive director.
“They had a very busy day,” Bira told The Missourian.
The clinic is located behind the former St. Clare Catholic School at the St. Clare Catholic Church and is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.
The clinic offers free health care to uninsured adults ages 19 through 64, whose household income falls at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Bira said the clinic is an initiative of St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson to provide medical services to all needy uninsured.
A variety of primary care services are offered, including acute care for minor injuries, illnesses and infections, preventive care, psychiatric, gynecological and social services, as well as chronic disease treatment.
“Our goal is to provide primary health care and social services to the rural communities of the Archdiocese of St. Louis,” said Dr. Sister Marie Paul Lockerd, the clinic’s medical director.
One of the target populations for the clinic is the working poor.
According to Bira, at least half of the patients seen on Thursday were walk-ins.
“We wound up seeing eight patients on the first day — four scheduled and four walk-ins,” he said.
The clinic accepts both appointments and walk-ins. While scheduling an appointment is encouraged, Bira says it is not necessary.
“Patients certainly don’t need to schedule, but the more we can schedule, the more priority we can give them,” he said.
Bira added individuals may call the same day to check the clinic’s availability.
Of the eight seen on Thursday, Bira says all patients had a very high acuity with complex issues.
“Because our patients are required to be uninsured, many of them have not had any access to health care,” he said. “They have more complicated, more complex and more acute, sometimes multiple symptoms that have gotten worse, and some clinics are unwilling to see them.”
Bira said he’s looking forward to future visits in St. Clair and feeling positive about Thursday’s successful day.
“I feel very positive. One of our new nurses, Jackie Daugherty, is from St. Clair and it’s great to have a local person willing to volunteer who knows the community,” he said. “The staff and the parish of St. Clare were very accommodating and generous, and we think it’s going to be a very busy clinic.”
National studies have shown the benefit of mobile health clinics. Data from Mobile Health Map found each visit to a mobile clinic saves an average of $200 due to avoided emergency room visits, and $1,500 due to long-term impact of preventive services.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-888-870-9610 or email rpc@archstl.org.