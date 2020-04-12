A Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges following a shooting incident at a St. Clair hotel.
Brandon Patterson, 22, of Winder, Ga., was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with assault first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Super 8 Hotel, located in the 1100 block of I-44 South Service Rd. Sunday night.
At 10:35 p.m. Sunday, April 5, St. Clair Police were dispatched to the hotel to investigate a report of gunshots being fired.
Officers arrived and spoke to a 22-year-old woman from Sullivan.
The woman told the officers that she and Patterson had rented a room for the night.
She left to do laundry at the hotel. When she returned to the room and opened the door, she said Patterson began shooting at her with a handgun while she was in the doorway.
She told police that Patterson had been on a four-day high on methamphetamine.
Officers removed the other guests from their hotel rooms and attempted to make contact with Patterson, who refused to exit the room as he yelled expletives toward the officers, police said.
The Franklin County SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene.
At 4:40 a.m. Monday morning, Patterson was taken into custody after the SWAT team made entry into his room.
Evidence at the scene revealed that Patterson had fired nine gunshots toward the doorway of the hotel room with a .40 caliber handgun, police said.
Patterson’s bond was set at $500,000.