Nestled in the middle of town, the picture-perfect yard of the Maher family at 12 Dogwood was named as St. Clair’s Yard of the Month winner for August.
When asked what she recommended to property owners on how to get started on improving their yard, Amanda Maher said to not be afraid to reach out to professionals and ask for help.
“I would recommend reaching out to Cozy Bailey of Cozy By Nature,” she said. “We enlisted her help to bring our garden to life. She’s made a huge impact.”
Nominations for the Yard of the Month program are accepted the month prior, and the winner is chosen at the beginning of each month.
Kimberley Miller, assistant building inspector, said the winning gardens are chosen based on their originality, creativity and beautification, and can be the work of the homeowners or a professional landscaper. She encouraged applicants to give background on the property in their applications.
Winners receive a yard sign indicating their property has been awarded the recognition that they can display for 30 days, and a prize basked worth $300 donated by local business.
Nomination forms can be printed from the city’s website. Residents should print and complete the nomination information and mail it to or drop it off at city hall.
For more information regarding the Yard of the Month program, contact the Code Enforcement Office at 636-629-0333.