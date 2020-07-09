The Lonedell R-XIV School District is participating in the Department of Health and Senior Service’s Summer Food Service Program, which will allow it to provide free meals to children during summer school.
This summer, meals will be served at the Lonedell School, located at 7466 Highway FF.
Summer school will run from Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 31.
Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 8 to 8:20 a.m., and lunch will be served from 12:15 to 12:35 p.m.
There are no income requirements or registration.
Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat at the school during meal times.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations and Lonedell to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer.
Reduced Lunch Policy
The Lonedell R-XIV School District has announced its revised free and reduced policy for school children unable to pay the full price of meals served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.
For example, a family of three which earns $28,236 or less annually will qualify for free meals. If the same household earns between $28,237 and $40,182 annually, the children would qualify for reduced price meals.
The rate is changed depending on the number of family members. To view all rates, contact the school district directly.
Children from families whose current income is at or below those shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals. Applications are available at the school office.
To apply, parents should fill out a Free and Reduced Price Meals Family Application which is required as a condition of eligibility.
A complete application includes household income from all sources, Food Stamp/TANF case numbers, names of all household members, and the signature and last four digits of the Social Security number or indication of no Social Security number of adult household members signing the application.
School officials may verify current income at any time during the school year.
Foster children may be eligible regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside.
If a family member becomes unemployed or if family size changes, the family should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the family eligible for these benefits.
Households will be notified of their children’s eligibility status for free or reduced priced meals.
If any children were not listed on the eligibility notice for families receiving SNAP, TANF or FDPIR, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to those children.
If any child was not listed on the eligibility notice the household should contact the local education agency (LEA) or the school to have free meal benefits extended to the child.
Under the provisions of the policy, the accounting manager will review the applications and determine eligibility.
If a parent is dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official, they may wish to discuss the decision with the hearing official on an informal basis or he/she may make a request either orally or in writing to the superintendent.
Hearing procedures are outlined in the policy. A complete copy of the policy is on file in each school and in the central office where any interested party ay review it.
For questions or to review the rates, call the Lonedell School District at 636-629-0401.
USDA Nondiscrimination Statement
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail, fax 202-690-7442 or email program.intake@usda.gov.