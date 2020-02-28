Voters in the Lonedell R-XIV School District will decide a $1,250,000 no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.
The school board voted to place the issue on the ballot at its Jan. 27 board meeting.
The property tax rate would remain at 42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
If approved, Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said the bond funds will be used to address the antiquated HVAC system. The original boiler, installed in the 1950s, burns fuel oil and many of the internal parts are failing.
Ulrich said the parts cannot be replaced due to no longer being manufactured.
With so many broken parts, she said, it’s difficult to consistently regulate the temperature in the building.
“It is currently not uncommon to see a teacher with their classroom window open on a very cold winter day because that is the only way they have to regulate the temperature in their classroom,” Ulrich said. “The Lonedell Board of Education feels that it is time to address these needs and upgrade our systems to something more reliable and efficient.”
Other items to be addressed with the bond issue are windows and doors.
“We have 32 windows and two exterior doors in need of replacement,” Ulrich said. “It is both a safety concern and an efficiency concern, as they are leaky.”
The window and door replacements are estimated to cost approximately $100,000.
Meetings Held
Two educational community meetings were held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., regarding the bond issue.
Ulrich said the meetings were successful.
“Of those who attended the meetings, there was a large support for the project/bond issue,” she stated.
Excess funds will go toward additional safety needs, such as intercom upgrades. The current intercom was installed in the 1970s and is beginning to fail.
“An intercom is an integral part of communication inside of any school building and one that can be heard throughout the school is of utmost importance to safety and security,” Ulrich said.
Additional areas identified as possible projects for excess funds by patrons who attended the meetings include playground upgrades, front awning replacement, bathroom upgrades, handheld radio and intercom upgrades and track upgrades.
Ulrich does not anticipate enough excess funds after the HVAC upgrade and windows and doors project to address every item on the list. But, she said the district is dedicated to addressing those that affect building safety and security first.
If the bond issue passes and the HVAC system is replaced, it will be the final project of Lonedell School’s five-year facility plan that was put into place in 2015. The last bond issue was passed in 2016.
The bond issue in 2016 helped pay for roof repairs, the addition of intercoms to the hallway and outdoor area, installation of panic buttons, closure of the breezeway, cafeteria renovations, replacement of the sewer/lagoon with a new wastewater treatment plant, sidewalk repairs, paving and resurfacing of parking lots, the addition of security film to windows and doors, updated storm sewers and added additional safety features to the front entrance.
“The Lonedell community has always been a huge support to their school district,” Ulrich said. “We are pleased to be able to offer a no-tax increase option that will allow us to abate the old boiler system and replace out HVAC systems with more energy efficient systems.”