The Lonedell R-XIV School District released its preliminary re-entry plan via social media, after the district conducted surveys for families and staff.
The district had 160 family responses to the survey, with a large number of participants indicating they are interested in on-site instruction.
With the input and guidance from staff, families, the CDC, Franklin County Health Department, local health care providers and multiple other organizations, the district has created a plan that will offer three attendance options for families — an on-campus option, and two remote learning options.
Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said school officials decided on this plan because, while they believe on-site instruction will be favored in August, that mindset could swing drastically as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.
“In June, 95 percent of respondents (of a survey) noted that they were ready to come on-site, but that changed quite drastically in July,” Ulrich said, adding the school saw a much higher rate of families asking for a staggered schedule or online resources versus on-site instruction five days a week. “It was over one-third of the families who responded,” she said.
On-Campus Instruction
For the on-campus option, students will attend school five days per week and be taught by certified teachers of the district.
Health and safety practices will be followed at the advice of the CDC and the local public health department. This includes self-screening, social distancing when possible, staggered approach to recess, hand washing and frequent sanitization.
A tiered approach for safety measures regarding on-site instruction has been adopted that will react in a “step-down” fashion to any increased health concerns in the Lonedell area.
Online Instruction
For families who have access to the internet, the district will have the option of remote learning. Families who choose this option will need access to reliable high-speed internet services capable of streaming video and supporting online meetings.
Students will participate in the newly designed e-learning process at home, and students in third through eighth grade will utilize district-issued Windows computers.
Kindergarten through second-grade students will utilize district-issued iPads.
Distanced Instruction
For families who do not have access to reliable internet, but wish to remain off-campus, the district will implement a distanced instruction option.
Similar to the online option, students who participate in distanced learning will utilize district-issued computers, but will also be provided jump drives downloaded with instructional content, which will be delivered by buses two to three times per week, to allow for teacher feedback.
Kindergarten through second-grade students will utilize district issued iPads, pre-downloaded with instructional content that will also be delivered.
“We are working hard to create the best educational opportunities for our students in light of a very tough situation,” Ulrich said. “We are committed to our jobs of ensuring children have what they need to learn and grow at all ages and stages. We are not just speaking educationally, but physically and emotionally as well. This pandemic has affected our students, staff and families in ways that go beyond the classroom. We are working hard to do our part to mitigate the effects of this virus on our community and our students’ well-being and education. We will continue to partner with our community to provide the very best educational resources and beyond for our students.”