Next Tuesday, Lonedell School District patrons will vote on Prop R-14, a $1,250,000 no-tax increase bond issue.
If passed, the property tax rate would remain at 42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
According to Lonedell Superintendent Jenny Ulrich, funds will go directly to addressing the antiquated HVAC system. The current system was installed in the original building sometime in the 1950s and as a result of its age, the system burns fuel oil and many internal parts, such as the actuators, classroom ventilators and piping, are failing.
“Many of the failing parts can not be replaced because they are not manufactured anymore,” said Ulrich.
Currently, there are three different sources of heating and five different sources of air conditioning throughout the building. The school still has window air conditioning units installed in several classrooms.
On cold winter days, Ulrich said it’s not uncommon to see a teacher with her classroom window open, as it is the only way to regulate the temperature in their classroom, due to the inability to regulate the boiler heat with so many broken parts.
Since 2008, the district has spent $68,753.97 on outside contractors for repairs, and has suffered three flooding incidents in classrooms due to burst HVAC coils.
“The Lonedell Board of Education feels that it is time to address these needs and upgrade our systems to something more reliable and efficient,” said Ulrich.
Air Purifiers
During May’s school board meeting, Ulrich discussed with the board the possibility of using some of the funds to add air purifiers with the HVAC system.
In light of COVID-19, Ulrich feels this would be a good decision because they would provide additional cleaning.
The board agreed to explore the possibility, but the addition may be cost prohibitive.
If that is the case, the board will then look into the possibility of adding the purifiers to just high-traffic areas.
Windows and Doors
In addition to upgrading the HVAC system, Ulrich said funds from the bond issue will be used to purchase windows and doors.
“We have 32 windows and two exterior doors in need of replacement,” she said. “It is both a safety concern and an efficiency concern, as they are leaky.”
The cost to replace the windows and doors will be $79,000.
Excess Funds
If there are excess funds left after the HVAC and windows and doors projects, the district hopes to address additional safety needs, such as intercom upgrades.
According to Ulrich, the current intercom system is antiquated as well. It was installed in the 1970s and is also beginning to fail.
“An intercom is an integral part of communication inside of any school building and one that can be heard throughout the school is of utmost importance to safety and security,” Ulrich told The Missourian.
In addition, at community meetings held in January, other areas identified as possible projects for any excess funds by the patrons who attended include playground upgrades, replacement of the front awning, bathroom upgrades, handheld radio and intercom upgrades and track upgrades.
Ulrich said that while it is not anticipated that there will be enough excess funds after completing the planned projects to address all of those items, the district is dedicated to addressing those that affect building safety and security first.
“If the bond issue passes and we are able to replace our HVAC system, it will be the final project of our five-year facility plan that was put into place in 2015,” she said.
The district’s five-year plan was put into motion with the passing of the last bond issue in 2016.
During the five-year period, school officials were able to address the following:
• Roof repairs;
• The addition of intercoms to the hallway and outdoor areas;
• Installation of panic buttons;
• Closure of the breezeway;
• Cafeteria renovations;
• Replacement of the sewer/lagoon with a new wastewater treatment plant;
• Sidewalk repairs;
• Paving and resurfacing of parking lots;
• The addition of security film to windows and doors;
• Updated storm sewers;
• And additional safety features to the front entrance.
Due to COVID-19, the district recently chose to suspend the campaign, but still believe it is important to keep the bond issue placed on the ballot.
“The district is hopeful that it will be supported, but at the same time we recognize the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has created in the economy,” said Ulrich. “Although the project will not increase the tax levy, the campaign committee for the project will be largely subdued, as to be sensitive to some of the difficult situations that may be facing our families.”
If the bond issue passes, Ulrich thinks it may be possible to complete a percentage of the projects this summer and complete the remainder of the projects in the summer of 2021.