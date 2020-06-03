In Lonedell, voters showed their support for the school district during Tuesday’s election, by passing Prop R-14, a $1,250,000 no-tax increase bond issue.
With it’s passing, the property tax rate in Lonedell will remain at 42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Funds from the bond issue will be used to address the antiquated HVAC system and replace windows and doors.
School Board
The Lonedell School Board race had incumbents Brad Rucker and Jamie Dunn and newcomers Justin Bailey and Michael Guehne racing to fill three open school board seats.
Bailey, Rucker and Dunn were the winners, according to unofficial election results from Franklin county.
Bailey was the top vote earner, receiving 137 votes. He was followed by Rucker with 132 votes, and Dunn with 118 votes. Guehne received 93 votes.