The Lonedell School Board approved the 2020-21 school calendar at its meeting last Monday.
According to the new calendar, school will start Tuesday, Aug. 25, and end Friday, May 21, 2021.
In July of 2019, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that does not allow schools to start more than 14 days before Labor Day, with no exemptions.
Previously, schools were to start no later than 10 days, with the exemption that districts could set an earlier start date, upon holding a public hearing.
With the new legislation, Missouri schools will not be allowed to begin until Aug. 24.
The 2020-21 school calendar has 170 student days and eight professional development days. Snow make-up days are built into the calendar.
“Our calendar is relatively the same,” said Superintendent Jenny Ulrich. “The state goes by hours and we are well above the amount of hours.”