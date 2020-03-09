St. Clair High School senior Hannah Licklider has received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), in Colorado.
Licklider said she first heard about the academy from Master Sgt. (retired) Greg Cohen, the Air Force Junior ROTC instructor at St. Clair High School.
“I knew I wanted to be military and have a career in the military, but I wasn’t sure how I wanted to do it because I also wanted to get an education at the same time,” she said.
According to Cohen, being accepted into USAFA is a great accomplishment.
“This is a huge deal for her, the high school, and the town,” he said. “Academy graduates are the future generals of the Air Force and the newly formed Space Force.”
According to the USAFA website, “The United States Air Force Academy provides a world-class education that also combines athletics, character and leadership development, and military training to forge outstanding United States Air Force officers who are ready to lead on day one.”
Application Process
According to Licklider, the application process for the academy is not an easy task.
“It’s a very long and grueling process, and I think one of the hardest parts was just staying motivated and staying with it,” she said. “The summer before my senior year, I filled out a questionnaire. It asks yourgrade level and if you do any extracurricular activities, ACT score, GPA, things like that, so they can get a feel for who you are as a scholar and a student, and what you do for your community and school.”
Licklider said the academy reviews all questionnaires and narrows the pool of candidates down. The next step included filling out paperwork, writing essays, undergoing a medical test and taking a physical training test that consisted of a basketball throw, pushups, situps, pullups and a mile run.
“That was very, very challenging, but I had the advantage of being trained from cross country before that,” she said.
For the last part of the application process, Licklider had to interview with a USAFA liaison officer, via the internet.
“He asked me questions like why I wanted to go to the academy, what were some strengths that I have, weaknesses, just normal college interview questions,” she said.
For five months, Licklider worked through the application process.
“I filled out the initial questionnaire in July and finished the application in mid-late November,” she said.
Licklider was officially accepted into the academy Jan. 15.
Nomination
When applying to any military academy, students must receive a nomination from the congressional, vice presidential or military-affiliated level.
According to Licklider, on the congressional level, applicants can receive a nomination from a senator or a representative. Applicants also can be nominated from their JROTC program.
“I am very thankful that Sgt. Cohen submitted one to the JROTC program for me,” said Licklider, who also sought out other nominations.
Licklider ultimately was awarded her nomination to the academy by Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. “With Blaine Luetkemeyr, I had to go to his office in Jefferson City and interview with a committee,” she said. According to Licklider, the committee consisted of academy graduates, previous officers in the military and parents of academy attendees.
“I talked to the panel about why I wanted to go, and what I wanted to do if I were to attend the academy.”
Plans
Licklider said she plans to major in biology or astronautical engineering. If she goes the biology route, her hope is to become a flight surgeon.
“I think that would be amazing,” she said. “If I took astronautical engineering, I would work in space operations.”
Licklider said it was her father telling her she needed to take a leadership class in high school that led to her love for the military.
“At that time, I wanted to be a forensic scientist and I was excited to take all the science classes. Then I came here and I instantly fell in love with the program,” she said. “I went to a few summer leadership schools through the ROTC program and I figured out that I absolutely loved the military atmosphere, and I wanted to spend the rest of my life doing that.”
Licklider is the first female student and the fourth student to be accepted into the academy.