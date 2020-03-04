St. Clair R-XIII School District recently sent a letter to parents about the new coronavirus.
The letter, written by Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse, assures parents that the school district is keeping track of the situation through proven sources: the local health department, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
At this time, these officials believe the risk to local school communities is low.
Much is still being learned about the newly emerged virus, officials said.
At this time, health officials recommend that local communities and schools take the same steps to protect against coronavirus that are used to prevent the spread of everyday illnesses like the common cold or the flu. These steps include:
Individuals should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Individuals should stay home when they are sick.
Individuals should cover their mouth and nose with the inside of their elbow when they cough or sneeze.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The coronavirus is believed to be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. This is similar to the way the flu and other respiratory viruses spread.
Symptoms may include fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
At this time, persons considered at risk are those who travel to China, or those in close contact with persons infected with the new coronavirus.
The school district wants to emphasize that while a new type of illness can be frightening, students, teachers and the broader community can be protected by using simple everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses.
The teachers, nurses and staff in the St. Clair School District are working carefully to encourage these simple and effective habits of frequent handwashing, covering every cough or sneeze, and cleaning classroom tables/surfaces frequently.
School officials said this is important not just to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but to help prevent the spread of other infections that can lead to student illness and absences.