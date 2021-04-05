The Franklin County Commission recently rejected the sale of land to a St. Clair-area subdivision’s board, citing concerns it could be resold at a much higher sum.
Commissioners had the sale of four lots the county owns in the Lake St. Clair subdivision for $600 on their Tuesday, March 30, agenda. But they voted to reject the offer after a motion from Commissioner Dave Hinson, who represents the area.
“It’s the trustees there that are wanting to purchase them,” Hinson said during the meeting. “And they’re turning around and offering some of these properties for sale at 1,000 percent of what they’re paying for it.”
Lake St. Clair is located a mile west of the city of St. Clair. The 450-acre subdivision was developed in the early 1960s and contains 1,352 lots and four lakes, according to its website.
The subdivision has in its rules that property must be offered to the adjoining property owner before it can be sold. Hinson expressed concerns that the trustees would buy the land for “pennies on the dollar” from the county and turn around and offer it to the neighbor at a steep increase.
Hinson asked Mark Piontek, the county counselor, if anything can be done.
“There really isn’t anything we could do to control that, other than, as you suggested, refuse to sell the property to them in the first place,” Piontek said. “Although this would be a lot more time consuming, we could go to the adjoining property owners and say, ‘Look the property is available, do you have any interest in buying it?’ But then, how do you pick between those two, which one you’re going to sell it to?”
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker asked Hinson if he would prefer to table the item to review the legal situation, but Hinson said rejecting the request would work better.
“If we reject it they can still resubmit a better offer,” Hinson said. “All we’re doing is rejecting their offer.”
Commissioners then unanimously voted to reject the offer.
The county regularly sells property it owns around the area for discounts, looking for it to get on the property tax rolls. Three other transactions were approved at the March 30 meeting, ranging between $150 and $1,200. But those properties were sold to private individuals, not a homeowners association like in Lake St. Clair.
“I would think they would want a private individual to buy it, so they can charge the road and sewer assessment fees,” Hinson said after the meeting.