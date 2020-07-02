Appointments are still required at the St. Clair License Office, according to Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This has been of great benefit to our staff, as it allows for our scheduler to screen appointments when made to make sure any questions are answered, as well as ensuring all required documentation will be brought to the scheduled appointments,” Saling said.
The practice has helped eliminate most return visits for the same transaction, and most customers are reportedly in and out within 15 minutes, she said.
The office has discontinued Saturday hours for the time being and has been scheduling after-hours appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays since May 4.
Saling said the office’s waiting area is very small, and its staff is committed to following social distancing guidelines to protect themselves and the customers they serve. She also said the office is not conducive to long lines of people waiting outside. “Our first day of reopening proved that very quickly.”
Saling said the decision to begin operating by appointment was made at the advice of the office’s field representative. The St. Clair License Office is the only locally owned and operated license office in Franklin County.
Saling said current turnaround time from when a message is left to a return call is about a week. When a customer’s call is returned, an appointment can typically be scheduled within the next one to two business days. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the office at 636-629-6000.