Incumbents Brad Rucker and Jamie Dunn and newcomers Michael Guehne and Justin Bailey, are all vying for the three open Lonedell School Board seats in the June 2 municipal election.
The Missourian interviewed all four candidates. The profiles are as follows:
Brad Rucker
Rucker, 44, is seeking re-election because he enjoys being a part of the district and part of its successes.
Rucker believes the school district is on a good path, and is hopeful that the bond issue, also on the ballot, passes because it will allow for needed facility upgrades.
“The boiler was installed in the original building in 1959 and it is time for a more efficient upgrade,” he said.
Rucker feels he’s the best candidate for the position not only because of his experience on the board, but also his project management experience may be beneficial to the district. He is a senior project manager at AECom.
Rucker has enjoyed his time on the school board and hopes to continue his role as a board member to help give the school’s children what they need to gain the best education possible.
“I think the patrons of the district and their support of the school has made the position easier to do and more enjoyable,” he said.
Rucker and his wife, Marcie, have two children, son Cole and daughter Lily.
He earned his masters degree in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Jamie Dunn
Dunn, 37, has been on the Lonedell School Board since October, after a position was vacated.
She had ran in a previous election and lost by a small margin, and when she heard the position was open, she decided to apply again.
“The board voted unanimously for me to take the spot,” Dunn told The Missourian.
Dunn is seeking re-election because she feels she has a lot to give back to the community. She previously served 11 years as a paramedic in the area’s ambulance district, and her children attend the school.
“It is a fantastic school,” she noted.
If elected, Dunn wants to focus on curriculum and updating facilities.
“I’d also like to see the possibility of bringing more programs to our students, both during school hours and outside of school hours,” she added.
Dunn said she’s very satisfied with the school board and district.
“Lonedell is very fiscally responsible,” she said.
When it comes to the bond issue on the June ballot, Dunn is in complete support.
“I think longterm, financially, it’s better because we won’t be raising and lowering the thermostat constantly; it would be more energy efficient,” she said.
Dunn feels she’s the best candidate because she has a stake in the district where her children attend school. She has one beginning high school and another entering the eighth-grade.
Dunn is a full-time flight paramedic for Air Evac.
“With a job like mine, it’s nice to have something outside the medical field all together,” she added.
Dunn hopes that with her school board role, her employment with Air Evac and her husband’s job as a Franklin County deputy they are able set an example for their daughters.
“Hopefully, they see that civil service jobs are not bad and it’s good to be involved in your community all the way around,” she said.
Dunn and her husband, James, have two daughters, Piper and Peyton.
Dunn has two associate degrees and is close to earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Excelsior College.
Michael Guehne
Guehne, 42, is running for the school board due to his interest in helping both the district and community grow. He moved back to the area with his family three years ago.
“I’m really interested in helping wherever I can to keep the direction of school programs and community engagements,” he explained.
If elected, Guehne has the following three goals in mind:
• To expand and strengthen the bond between the district and communities and individuals it serves;
• Focus on the importance of science, technology and the arts for preparing children to lead the world with innovation and creative solutions to the largest problems; and
• Improve funding and resources.
Guehne hopes to continue to make sure that HVAC improvements is a top priority to the district.
“I’m in support of what they’re doing and want to make sure that it keeps that direction,” he said.
Guehne believes he would be a good fit for the board because of his ties to the community.
“I’m an alumnus of Lonedell R-XIV and have come to respect and appreciate the quality education and care this district has provided the area — an area that doesn’t have an excess of opportunities or resources,” he said. “It gave me the foundation to learn and explore other great places and things.”
Guehne and his wife, Holly, have two children.
Guehne earned his BFA in interactive media from Columbia College Chicago and works as a senior business analyst at Maritz Global Events.
Justin Bailey
Bailey, 34, is seeking a school board seat because both of his children will soon be attending and he wants to be involved.
“I want to make sure to do my part to be a part of the school district as much as I can,” he said.
Bailey is in support of the upcoming bond issue and thinks it’s a great way to use taxpayers’ money while not costing patrons any additional expenses, while giving the building some much needed upgrades.
“It’s a great school, we just need to maintain it,” he said.
Bailey feels he is the best candidate for the school board because he was raised in Lonedell.
“My whole family has went through the school and I know the area very well, and that’s why I feel I’d be a good fit for the position,” he said.
Bailey and his wife, Amanda, have two children. He works for Spire Energy.
Bailey attended Lonedell School and graduated from St. Clair High School.