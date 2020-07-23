After months of uncertainty, the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to once again host Food Truck Friday, starting Friday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Orchard Park.
“We just feel like we need to do something,” said Charlene Saling, executive director of the chamber, who added that social distancing and other precautions due to COVID-19 will be encouraged.
Sponsored by the chamber, the event will feature local vendors, including Dana’s Shaved Ice, Hot Dawg Guy, and Bob and Pat’s BBQ.
Mel Hughes will provide entertainment.
Plans for parking include using the main section of parking at the entrance of the park and the soccer field, if needed.
Attendees are encouraged to bring pop up tents, coolers and lawn chairs for their comfort. Pavilion seating also will be available.
In addition, Saling asks that all attendees be conscious of COVID-19 precautions.