Focus areas for funds from Prop STC Safe and Secure, a $12,750,000 no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot, have been determined.
At last Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse gave an informational presentation detailing plans on how the funds will be spent, if the bond issue is passes.
Kruse said the money will go toward facility improvements.
“This is an opportunity to make a lot of headway on our facilities and these opportunities don’t come along very often,” he said.
If Prop STC passes, the property tax rate is estimated to remain unchanged at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
In October 2017, the school board engaged FGM Architects to look at the possibility of a bond issue in April 2020.
To identify the focus areas, the St. Clair School District held faculty/staff and community forums and conducted an online survey.
A variety of issues were identified through the forums and feedback, including:
Improving security entrances of all buildings;
Redirecting and reducing traffic flow between the Edgar Murray Elementary, high school and junior high school campus;
Construction of a larger auditorium/multiuse facility that also would provide weather-protection;
Elimination of the modular classrooms;
Replacement of aged and unsafe accommodations;
Need to provide appropriate areas for all student activities;
Repair and replacement of the roof and HVAC system, and other repairs and updates.
Security
A major problem area that has been discussed is the security of buildings.
In multiple buildings, visitors are not restricted from reaching student areas, and there is visitor confusion about main entrances.
Proposed solutions include relocating the office at St. Clair Elementary and all visitors entering from a secure entrance. Bus riders also will enter from one side of the building.
At Edgar Murray Elementary, the office will be relocated if feasible, signage and other barriers erected for entry to the building.
At both St. Clair Junior High and High School, secure entry vestibules will be constructed. The office may be relocated at the junior high school. At the high school, a clear main entrance would be established, the breezeway enclosed for student foot traffic and the office relocated.
Traffic
Traffic congestion is another concern. Currently, traffic on all campuses is congested in both the mornings and afternoons.
Proposed solutions include a new driveway from Bardot Street at St. Clair Elementary and a parking lot for pickup and drop-off staging.
New parking/driveways also are proposed at Edgar Murray, and both the junior high and high school.
Classrooms
School officials said the current modular classrooms are at end of their life span and creates problems with student foot traffic out of the buildings, unsupervised areas and multiple doors.
The proposed solution is construction of an auditorium/multi-use building to be shared between Edgar Murray, the junior high and high school.
Kruse said the building would provide a weather protection area, as well as new space for the band, choir and drama programs.
The district is proposing removing all modular classrooms and remodeling and repurposing existing spaces.
Roof, Other
Repairs
The district also would use bond funds to replace all roofs in critical need, and do maintenance repairs on other roofs that will allow warranties to be extended.
Additionally, the district wants to replace HVAC systems with higher efficiency units.
The district also wants to relocate its bus garage; replace the visitor side football bleachers with a home grandstand at the high school. The current grandstand would then become the visitor side.
Committee
Kruse said a citizens campaign committee has been formed. That committee was scheduled to host its first meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the high school auditorium.
The committee will be funded through donations.
Kruse explained that school funds cannot be used to advocate for passage of the bond issue. The district is allowed to provide information to educate voters.
The last bond issue passed was in 2002 and funded additions for St. Clair Elementary and Edgar Murray Elementary.