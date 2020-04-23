The Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC) has announced JT Flora, an instructor at Lonedell R-XIV School District, as its Middle School Council Adviser of the Year.
The MASC is an organization of middle and high school student councils that provide programs and resources in an effort to develop positive student leaders and advisers who will promote a quality school and community environment.
Flora is in his 12th year as a kindergarten through eighth-grade STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) teacher and third year as a Student Council adviser.
According to MASC, the award is the highest recognition that can be bestowed upon an adviser who has demonstrated superior leadership, guidance and knowledge for Student Council members based on MASC criteria and evaluation procedures.
Dr. Wayne Dierker, Lonedell principal, feels Flora is very deserving of the honor.
“JT Flora is an amazing teacher and leader in our district,” he said. “He cares deeply about the kids and has done wonderful things to support all students, especially the middle school leaders.”
Process
According to MASC, the standards for the Adviser of the Year award reflect the core purposes and mission of student councils.
Missouri participates in two adviser recognition programs and submits state nominees to the National Adviser Award programs sponsored by the National Association of Student Councils (NASC).
Each district nominates one senior high and one junior high outstanding adviser.
The executive board reviews all nominees and makes the final selection for the MASC Adviser of the Year for both middle/junior high and high school levels.
Award winners are then recognized at the state convention. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state convention was canceled, but MASC still sought to recognize Flora.
As a result of the cancellation, award winners received recognition through a digital ceremony and will have their plaques and certificates mailed to them.
Flora will be honored at the South Central District meeting as well.
MASC’s core values, which are to inspire greatness, serve others, be more and lead, are all values Dierker believes Flora works to instill into his students.
“He works to build leadership characteristics and qualities in all students in a way that helps them make a positive impact on our school and community,” Dierker said. “He has a profound positive impact on each of them and is enabling them with skills that will deliver success for them now and into the future. We are blessed and thankful for him and what he does to help make the Lonedell School the best around.”