While many Easter activities had to be canceled due to COVID-19, the Easter Bunny was still able to bring joy to St. Clair and the surrounding areas.
St. Clair resident Cathy Johnson spent her Easter Sunday riding in her Mustang convertible, greeting passersby while dressed as the Easter Bunny, entertaining many who crossed her path.
Typically, Johnson spends her Easter Sundays riding on a motorcycle and going to residential care facilities to visit the residents, but had to change her routine this year.
“Since the facilities are closed, we drove around town and all over the county,” Johnson explained.
According to Johnson, people were very excited to see the Easter Bunny out and about.
“We had people honking at us and asking us for pictures, and we even joined a birthday party parade,” she said.
Originally from Washington, Johnson moved to St. Clair in 1987 and became involved with multiple organizations in the town, including being an officer at the Elks, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, and a VFW lifetime member.
“Every day of my life is a day of my life I can give to others,” Johnson told The Missourian.
Johnson believes that during this time, it is important to try to be positive, and she felt it was important to spend Sunday out spreading joy, considering many people were not able to spend Easter with their families.
“My feelings were over the top seeing the smiles, and a lot of tears were shed,” she said.