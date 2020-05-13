In the early morning of Saturday, April 11, the St. Clair Historical Museum, located at 560 S. Main St., suffered slight exterior damage when a roll-off dumpster on the south side of the building caught fire.
According to Jo Schaper, vice president of the museum, the dumpster had been placed adjacent to the rear side of the building by the neighboring business, for construction debris.
“St. Clair Fire Department responded to a call at 1:54 a.m. and the police arrived shortly afterward,” said Schaper.
The fire department extinguished the fire, which was contained in the dumpster.
According to Schaper, officers believe the fire occurred while someone was dumpster diving, but no one was at the scene when the fire crew or officer arrived.
The museum is a concrete block building, but the intense heat from the fire caused a window to crack in the school room of the museum.
Schaper says she received a call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:15 a.m., asking for someone to bring a key to the museum so an internal inspection could be made.
Schaper then called Glen Alsop, museum president, and Carla Wulfers, museum treasurer, and they let officials in for an inspection.
No damage was done to the contents of the museum.
A bid to do the repair, along with the fire and police reports, have been submitted to the museum’s insurer.
According to Schaper, as of now, no suspects have been arrested. Anyone having knowledge who may have set the fire are asked to contact the St. Clair Police Department.
Past Fire
The former St. Clair Historical Museum, located at 280 Hibbard St., was destroyed during a two-alarm electrical fire Feb 23, 2014.
Flames destroyed the 115-year-old building and the majority of its contents, including vintage clothing, doctors’ apparatus, old-time kitchen items, and items from the school, Native American and International Shoe exhibits.
The building was razed to the ground the following day.
The St. Clair Historical Museum reopened at its current location in March of 2018.