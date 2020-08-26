Donors filled half a bus with school supplies as part of Dana’s Shaved Ice’s “Stuff the Bus” program Saturday, Aug. 15.
Owner Dana Dougherty said she decided to hold the fundraiser because many organizations did not hold their backpack programs this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 100 people attended the event, according to Dougherty. The donations went to St. Clair Elementary School.
The event, held from noon to 2 p.m., featured the St. Clair Fire Department spraying water for families to enjoy and music by Maggie Sikes.
Those who attended the event and made a donation were eligible to receive a free hot dog from the Hot Dawg Guy and a free shaved ice.
“It was awesome to see all of the support,” Dougherty said.