Early Tuesday morning, the St. Clair Fire Protection District and surrounding crews responded to a fire at a vacant residential structure, located at 2566 S. Service Road.
Fire Chief Craig Sullivan said the building was 50 percent involved when crews arrived, but the blaze was soon extinguished.
The call was received at 1:16 a.m., with the first truck arriving on the scene at 1:27 a.m.
Mutual aid was received from Union, Boles, Pacific, Sullivan and Cedar Hill units.
There were no injuries in the fire, and Sullivan said the scene was cleared at 5:16 a.m.
The incident is currently under investigation by the state fire marshal.