By Arron Hustead
Missourian Staff Writer
A business relationship for the city of St. Clair will be renewed for another five year.
The city’s Board of Aldermen voted Monday to extend its contract with Waste Connections of Missouri for another five-year term.
The company, formerly known as Progressive Waste Solutions of Missouri, has been providing waste removal and recycling services for the city for at least the past 15 years.
“In 2015, the city sought bids for a waste hauler within the city and at that time, Progressive Waste was the only hauler doing that in the area,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said. “So they decided to bid and they have since been, I guess you would say, bought out or grown into Waste Connections.”
According to Dierker, residential rates will not change under the extension for the coming year, but would increase by 2 1/2 percent each ensuing year.
“Our contract in 2015 allowed for an extension for an additional five years if the parties agreed,” Dierker said. “We discussed this with them about numerous different options about how to proceed or if we wanted to go back out to bid. The rates they were able to provide us were very favorable.”
Commercial rates will likewise remain the same for the coming yearly period of the contract, starting March 1, but will then see a decline after the next year.
“They actually start to roll back and drop down to lower rates, to get more in line with some of the other competitors for commercial dumpsters,” Dierker said. “We were pleased with that and they were able to offer that.”
A cost decrease would be available if the city were to elect to stop receiving recycling services.
“There is an additional dollar decrease for each year, each month for each resident, but we have a large number of individuals in the city that are actually utilizing recycling” Dierker said. “So, we’d like to keep that around.”
The motion to extend the contract was approved by a 3-0 vote from the board with Aldermen Art Viehland, Janet Viehland and Janie Frossard each voting in favor and Alderman Amanda Sikes absent.
The extension will be in effect from March 1, 2020, until Feb. 28, 2025.