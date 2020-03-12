The community garden at the Scenic Regional Library St. Clair branch will officially open Saturday, March 21, following a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m.
Speakers at the event will include Roger Bardot, president of the St. Clair Farmers’ Market; Kevin Levart, vice president of the St. Clair branch Friends of the Library; Paula Dace, master gardener and member-at-large of the St. Clair branch Friends of the Library committee; and Kara Bell, branch manager.
The dedication ceremony officially marks the beginning of the growing season for the garden.
Land Donation
In the spring of 2016, the St. Clair Farmers’ Market expressed interest in the creation of a community garden. At that time, the library was in search of ideas for creating unique public spaces at its new facility and thought a community garden would be a great fit.
In the summer of 2016, First Baptist Church and United Methodist Church each donated one-tenth of an acre to the library for the purpose of constructing a community garden following the library’s renovation. The newly renovated and expanded library opened August of 2018.
“I think it was a nice gesture on those churches’ parts to think of something that would benefit the entire community when they made that donation,” Bell said.
Friends of the Library
In 2019, the St. Clair branch Friends of the Library group agreed to take on the community garden project by providing both financial support and physical labor.
According to Bell, Dace directed construction of the garden and provided many hours of volunteer labor.
“She (Dace) provided a lot of the sweat equity and the leadership for the Friends on how to get the garden looking nice,” stated Bell.
Local landscaper Cozy Bailey, owner of Cozy by Nature, and her mother, master gardener Carolyn Cikovic, also volunteered their time to help create the garden.
Bill Snow, the library’s facilities manager, constructed the beds, installed the fencing and built the pergola and the attached benches.
In addition to paying for the lumber, the Friends of the Library group covered the cost of mulch, liners, topsoil and a motion-activated spotlight.
“I am very pleased that the Friends of the Library organization supports our library and has taken it upon themselves to financially support the garden,” said Bell. “The group also gave us other support with the planning of the garden, the design of it and some of the work that’s been done with it.
“I think they’ve really invested a lot in the garden, and I think it’s going to be fruitful,” she added.
Immediately following the garden dedication, the Friends of the Library will host a member drive in the library’s meeting room. The membership drive is for those who are interested in learning more about the Friends of the Library group and possibly becoming members.
Garden Beds
The community garden is located behind the library and features 14 4-foot by 8-foot raised beds for vegetables, eight smaller beds for flowers and herbs, and a water spigot.
According to Bell, the library held a mandatory meeting for those interested in checking out a bed Saturday, Feb. 22. Four patrons attended the meeting.
“Each of them checked out a bed and they seemed really excited about the opportunity to have a garden space,” said Bell, adding that seven of the small beds and nine of the large beds are still available.
If a patron wishes to check out a garden bed, they need to either visit the library or call to inquire.
At the beginning of the checkout process, Bell will go over the community garden agreement with interested individuals and explain the guidelines for garden usage. After filling out the agreement, patrons will need to present their library card and will then be able to choose from available beds.
Interested individuals can find the user agreement under the About Us tab on Scenic Regional Library’s website.
Along with the garden beds, patrons who check out a space in the community garden also will be able to check out gardening hand tools upon request.
“I imagine a lot of people probably already have their gardening tools, but if somebody doesn’t, we don’t want that to be an impediment to them actually gardening,” said Bell.
Those who check out a bed for the 2020 growing season will be required to attend the end of the year meeting scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.
According to Bell, at that time, everyone who has checked out a garden bed for the season needs to have their gardening space cleaned out and left neat and tidy.
Garden Programming
According to Bell, the construction of the garden will allow for a variety of different programming opportunities, and the library is already in the process of planning garden-focused programs.
One program that is being planned is a garden pizza program.
“We’re going to have planted in our bed some vegetables appropriate for a pizza, like bell peppers, tomatoes and things of that nature, and at some point we will have a program where we’ll have families harvest the vegetables that are ready and make pizza out of the fresh produce they harvested from the garden,” said Bell.
In addition to programming, Bell is excited for what the future of the garden means for the St. Clair community.
“I think we’ll see benefits from the garden every year, and I think it will grow and develop into something really wonderful,” she said. “St. Clair has a lot going for it, and the Farmers’ Market and the library are, I think, two gems in the community, and I think adding the community garden to that space is only going to enhance both of those gems.”