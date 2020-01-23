A St. Clair R-XIII School District campaign committee is in the works, which will promote and inform the community about Prop STC Safe and Secure.
At a December meeting, the school board unanimously decided at to place a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 7 ballot. If approved by voters, the debt service levy would remain at 62 cents per $100 in assessed valuation of property.
During Thursday’s board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said he hopes a campaign committee will be organized within the next few days.
“I think we have some good, potential people to take part in that,” he said.
The committee will be funded through donations. School districts are not allowed spend money to persuade voters to vote yes, but a committee can promote and provide information the bond issue.
If approved, the bond issue will bring in $12 million to add safety and security components at each district building; construct, furnish and equip a performing arts auditorium (multipurpose room); remove existing modular classrooms;
Build and repair driveways and parking lots; renovate and equip existing building spaces; repair roofs; upgrade heating, ventilation and air condition systems; rebuild the athletic track; and make other improvements, such as replacing the athletic complex grand stand.
Background
In December 2017, the district hired a firm to develop design plans for capital projects, as well as conduct a districtwide facility assessment, mechanical systems assessment, long-term facility plan, community engagement pieces and a detailed assessment report — totaling $37,000.
In October 2019, FGM Project Manager Stephen Raskin presented several project design concepts at a community forum, including pedestrian and vehicular traffic flows of the campus, placements of a multipurpose room and exterior sketches of possible buildings and aerial graphics of campus facilities that need improvement.
Raskin and Superintendent Kruse answered questions from the public on the proposed concepts. After the presentation, attendees had the opportunity to view the projects more closely and determine how much potential bond money they thought should go toward each.
Patrons also had the chance to write down their opinions and attach them to the project boards. Teachers, faculty and staff heard the same presentation and did the same hands-on activity.
At a November meeting, the architect firm presented the feedback that was collected by the community and from teachers, faculty and staff.
The majority were in favor of the proposed multipurpose room, improvements to pedestrian and vehicular traffic flows of the campus, and safety and security upgrades.
The data provided by FGM Architects was useful information, according to Kruse, because it showed school officials which projects were important to the community.
Judging by the attendance and participation from the forums, he noted that he feels there is community support for the no-tax increase bond issue. It has been about 17 years since a bond issue for the school district has been passed.
Multipurpose Room
In September of this year, the school district submitted a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the funding of a 13,000-square-foot multipurpose room.
If approved, the grant would pay for 75 percent of the facility and the remaining 25 percent would come from local funds. The board was shown different examples of multipurpose rooms and how versatile they can be. The room would be used for educational purposes and to hold a variety of events.