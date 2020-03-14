The Prop STC Safe and Secure citizens campaign committee met Tuesday night at the St. Clair High School library to discuss getting the yes vote out for the April election.
The St. Clair School District is seeking voter approval of a $12,750,000 bond issue to construct a multipurpose building, make safety/traffic improvements, renovate spaces and make roof/HVAC repairs.
Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, and Dana Dougherty, owner of Dana’s Shaved Ice, are co-chairs of the committee.
According to Saling, one of the committee’s main concerns is low voter turnout.
“We really think that we’re not going to have as much of a turnout as we had anticipated for two reasons — people are going to wait until the November election and the coronavirus going around,” she said.
Despite that concern, Saling is feeling positive about the election.
“I think we all feel really good, (campaign) shirts are on their way, and two weeks prior (to the election) we’ll start putting signs out,” she said.
Bond Issue
If Prop STC Safe and Secure passes, the property tax rate is estimated to remain unchanged at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
The district plans to use the money to:
Improve security entrances of all buildings;
Redirect and reduce traffic flow between the Edgar Murray Elementary, high school and junior high school campus;
Construct a larger auditorium/multiuse facility that also would provide weather-protection;
Eliminate the modular classrooms;
Replace aged and unsafe accommodations;
Provide appropriate areas for all student activities; and
Repair and replacement of the roof and HVAC system, and other repairs and updates.
Raising Awareness
To combat the expected low turnout, the committee is dedicated to raising awareness of the bond issue in multiple ways, including T-shirt sales, Facebook interviews and voter commitment forms.
“We’re using the shirts as a great way to (get people) to ask questions,” Saling stated.
The last day to purchase a shirt will be at the committee’s next meeting, Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
The shirts range in price by size, with youth small through adult XL, $10; 2XL, $12; and 3XL through 5XL, $14. Payments for shirts must be cash or check.
Committee members have been hosting Facebook live interviews on Monday nights. The interviews are conducted by Gary Land and take place on the group page “People Making St. Clair Succeed.”
The interviews are also being shared to the committee’s YouTube page.
“People can check our Facebook page to see what is going on,” stated Saling.
The interview Monday, March 16, will focus on the St. Clair Transportation Department.
Another way the campaign committee is spreading the word on the bond issue is by utilizing voter commitment forms.
The forms have been given to all volunteers, each of whom have been tasked with gathering up to 20 individuals who will guarantee their vote.
Come election day, each volunteer is responsible for contacting those who committed to them, reminding them to go vote.
“We feel like we’re in really good shape,” Saling said. “There were many committed voters forms turned in.”
Overall, Saling is feeling positive about what has been accomplished thus far, and says the committee’s main focus at this point is spreading awareness about the bond issue.
“The problem is there are a lot of people who really don’t know about it yet,” she said. “So that’s basically what we’re concentrating on, getting the word out so people know that it’s happening and they take the time to be informed when they go to the polls, and they ask questions.”
For more information, contact Saling at the Chamber at 636-629-1889.