The Prop STC Safe and Secure citizens campaign committee met Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the high school auditorium.
At the meeting, St. Clair School District Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse gave an informational presentation detailing the $12,750,000 bond issue that will be on the April 2020 ballot.
Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, and Dana Dougherty, owner of Dana’s Shaved Ice, are co-chairs of the committee.
The purpose of the meeting was to delegate subcommittee chairs. Subcommittees include fundraising, advertising, voter registration and signs.
The committee also discussed advertising and fundraising details.
The committee plans to conduct Facebook live interviews beginning Monday, March 2, at 6 p.m. The interviews will be conducted by Gary Land and will take place on the group page “People Making St. Clair Succeed.”
The interviews also will be shared to the committee’s Youtube page.
“People can check our Facebook page to see what is going on,” stated Saling.
The committee’s next meeting will take place Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the high school library.
For more information, contact Charlene Saling at the Commerce at 636-629-1889.