A citizens committee has been formed to raise awareness for Lonedell School District’s Prop R14 — a $1,250,000 no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.
If passed, the property tax rate would remain at 42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Funds from the bond issue will be used to address the district’s antiquated HVAC system currently in use. The original boiler, installed in the 1950s, burns fuel oil and many of the internal parts are failing.
According to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich, the many broken parts make regulating temperature consistently throughout the building difficult.
“It is currently not uncommon to see a teacher with their classroom window open on a very cold winter day because that is the only way they have to regulate the temperature in their classroom,” Ulrich said.
Currently, there are three different sources of heating and five different sources of air conditioning throughout the building.
According to the promotional pamphlet developed by the committee, the district has spent $68,753.97 on outside contractors to repair HVAC since 2008. This figure excludes in-house repairs.
Windows, Doors
Other items to be addressed with the bond issue are windows and doors.
“We have 32 windows and two exterior doors in need of replacement,” Ulrich said. “It is both a safety concern and an efficiency concern, as they are leaky.”
The window and door replacements are estimated to cost approximately $100,000.
Judy Wagner, campaign committee head, said the committee is planning to make use of signs and pamphlets to inform the public about the bond issue.
“We are trying to get the word out about the Proposition R14, and trying to convince people to vote for it,” said Wagner.
If the bond issue passes and the HVAC system is replaced, it will be the final project of Lonedell’s five-year facility plan that was put into place in 2015.
The last bond issue was passed in 2016 and helped pay for roof repairs, the addition of intercoms to the hallway and outdoor area, installation of panic buttons, closure of the breezeway, cafeteria renovations, replacement of the sewer/lagoon with a new wastewater treatment plant, sidewalk repairs, paving and resurfacing of parking lots, the addition of security film to windows and doors, updated storm sewers and added additional safety features to the front entrance.
For more information on the bond issue, people may call Wagner at 636-629-1842.