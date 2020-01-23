By Arron Hustead
Missourian Staff Writer
The city of St. Clair was safety-minded at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
The board approved a request from Police Chief Bill Hammack Monday to authorize the city’s continued participation in the Missouri Highway Safety Program.
“This is for his grants that the city applies for,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said.
The board approved the request by a 3-0 vote with Aldermen Art Viehland, Janet Viehland and Jamie Frossard all voting in favor and Alderman Amanda Sikes absent.
Dierker had additional safety news for the board.
“I am pleased to inform the board that we had 25 employees that will receive safety awards for a total of $1,000,” he reported. “We only had two employees who were not accident free in 2019. That’s a pretty good ratio, if you look at it that way. So, we’re glad that we’re able to reward the employees with that.”
Dierker also stated the city’s review conducted by the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) was completed the previous week.
“We did receive another 100 percent,” Dierker said. “I believe this is four years going. . . . It’s always great when we receive that review and are able to come back and report that we received a hundred.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.