St. Clair Edgar Murray Elementary will soon receive a buddy bench as an initiative to spread kindness and prevent bullying.
According to teacher Ashley Barnette, a buddy bench is an intentional space designated for children who need or want someone to play with them.
“When peers see a kid on the buddy bench, that is a signal for students to invite that kid to play,” she said. “The goal is to reduce bullying and encourage all students to be aware of peers who may need a buddy.”
Barnette began working at Edgar Murray after she and her family relocated to Missouri two years ago. When she moved to the area, Barnette knew a buddy bench would be a great addition to St. Clair.
“One of the schools I worked at in Nashville, Tenn., had a buddy bench on the playground and I loved it,” she said. “When I started working at Edgar Murray I knew I wanted to try and get one for our school playground but they are pretty expensive.”
In an attempt to bring a buddy bench to St. Clair, Barnette searched for a grant for a while, with no luck. However, her luck turned around in December when she found out St. Clair had been selected to receive a buddy bench courtesy of Scherrer Construction and the Scherrer Cares program.
Scherrer Cares
According to its website, Scherrer Cares is a nonprofit organization created in an effort to help give back to the communities it serves by Scherrer Construction, a family company operating since 1928.
As stated on the website, “at Scherrer Construction, we truly understand the importance of community involvement and helping make a difference in the world.”
It goes on to add, “as part of our mission to build kindness in communities, we even established our own buddy bench program, an anti-bullying initiative, in which provides Wisconsin schools with customized buddy benches to help spread kindness and build friendships.”
The Wisconsin-based company does not typically donate out of state, but was willing to make an exception for Edgar Murray, provided the school pay the shipping costs.
Plans
According to Barnette, the goal of the bench is to reduce bullying and encourage all students to be aware of peers who may need a buddy.
“We plan to use the buddy bench to encourage our students to foster healthy friendships, being fully present, and inclusion both on and off the playground,” Barnette said. “The buddy bench will be a symbol for students, encouraging them to be a buddy not a bully.”
Once the buddy bench arrives and the school is back in session, Barnette says the plan is to hold an all-school assembly celebrating this gift, explaining how to use the bench, as well as discussing the importance of friendship.
In addition to promoting kindness, the school also hopes to use the bench as a remembrance.
“It is our desire that the buddy bench at Edgar Murray be used as a symbol to remember our student, Terrance Hicks, who passed away earlier this school year,” said Barnette.
The bench will be located on the playground at Edgar Murray and will be uniquely designed with St. Clair’s name, logo and school colors.
The bench is currently in the production phase.